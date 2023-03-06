WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — Some of us do it by habit, some of us have to be reminded.

But either way, buckling up is not optional in West Virginia.

The Click It or Ticket campaign is back from now until March 19th, and law enforcement will be paying attention to whether you’re correctly restrained.

They say you might believe you’re less at risk in rural areas…but that’s where 64 percent of vehicle fatalities occurred in 2020.

So don’t risk the 20-times-higher likelihood of being killed and make sure you click it before you drive.