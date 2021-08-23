Youth Services System offering new SMART recovery program

The program is aimed at helping young people with a family member or friend experiencing a substance use disorder.

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Watching a family member, friend or loved one battle substance abuse issues can be a heart breaking situation.

Especially for a teenager or young person.

Youth Services System plans to offer a program aimed at helping young people with a family member or friend experiencing a substance use disorder.



It’s called the SMART recovery program and YSS officials hope to have the program in place by this fall.



It stands for Self-Management and Recovery Training. It’s a self-help program, for ages 12 to 24 intended to build coping skills and self care.

” I think last year with COVID, some of the youth, the anxiety is through the roof and substance use is growing a lot so this is added support. So I think now more than ever it’s important to have resources like this.” Tucker Riggleman, YSS Support Specialist

Riggleman has reached out to guidance counselors at several local high schools and will follow up with them after school starts.



The program will be available in five counties throughout the Northern Panhandle.