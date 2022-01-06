Ziegenfelder sold to Pennsylvania company

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ziegenfelder Company has been sold to the Armstrong Group out of Butler, Pennsylvania.

Lisa Allen, former CEO & majority owner, expressed her excitement for the new partnership.

She said this business has been part of her family for many years, but felt it was time to move on to another chapter. However, she said they were very selective when choosing who would acquire their company. Allen said she feels the Ziegg Tribe is strong and prepared for this next step.

We are so proud of what the Ziegenfelder team has accomplished over the past thirty years. Our business is once again facing exciting growth opportunities and our leadership team is ready to step in and continue driving that growth. We felt that partnering with Armstrong was a perfect match. They are privately owned and operated like us, they get our culture, and they have a history of supporting growing businesses effectively. Lisa Allen, Former CEO & Majority Owner

Ziegenfelder said The Armstrong Group was selected for the acquisition because they closely mirror the business philosophy and culture of The Ziegenfelder Company.

We got to know them. We found out they were a really faith-based family that lived with Christian values and that took care of their people and cared about their people and had strong values like we had or have. It meant so much to us to know that we were handing the business off to a family that was a lot like ours. Barry Allen, Former President, Chief People Officer & Owner, The Ziegenfelder Company

The acquisition expands and strengthens the Armstrong Group portfolio, adding to operating companies that include interests in broadband, video, telephone, security, real estate, electronic manufacturing, HVAC, and now, frozen treat manufacturing.

We are excited to add a company with the rich heritage of Ziegenfelder. Their family centric approach matches well with our culture. Their product offerings are highly regarded in the frozen novelty space, providing great taste at a great value. Dru Sedwick, President & CEO, The Armstrong Group

Kevin Heller, CEO of The Ziegenfelder Company, is confident in alignment with the Armstrong Group. Reiterating the similarities in company values and goals,

After many investment opportunities with our company, the Armstrong Group stood above the rest in mirroring our values and desire for growth. Our acquisition and goal alignment will push us even further as leaders in the water ice industry Kevin Heller, CEO, The Ziegenfelder Company

Heller will remain CEO of the company as well as all other seasoned leadership. The Armstrong Group will continue to manufacture the Budget Saver brand in existing facilities located in Wheeling, W.Va, Chino, CA, and Denver, CO.

It’s bitter sweet, but it’s a happy moment and it’s a happy moment because I look in the eyes of the folks in this company and the eyes of our tribe and they trust us to make good decisions. I know in my heart we made a good decision. Lisa Allen, Former CEO & Majority Owner

Heller told 7News he met with employees on Thursday and assured them that operations would remain the same.

Things here are gonna continue to run exactly how they have been. We met with our employees and told them what they did yesterday they’ll do it today, they’ll do it tomorrow, a year from now, and a month from now. Kevin Heller, CEO, The Ziegenfelder Company

Heller added that the company is growing, so they need a partner to do so. Ziegenfelder’s is still looking for employees to fill open positions in Wheeling.