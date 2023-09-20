West Virginia flag on a flagpole waving in the wind, blue sky background. 3d rendering. (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

With Hispanic Heritage Month kicking off on September 15, WalletHub has released its report on 2023’s Most and Least Diverse States in America.

But where does West Virginia fall on this list?

WalletHub compared the 50 states across six key categories: socio-economic, cultural, economic, household, and religious and political diversity to determine where the most idea and identity exchanges have occurred at the highest level in the U.S.

West Virginia is ranked the least diverse state in America, ranking number 50 for overall diversity.

California ranked number 1 overall, number one in socio-economic and cultural diversity, 11 for economic, and 9 for household diversity.

Texas ranked number 2 overall, and Hawaii came in at number 3.

In Income Diversity, Utah comes in first, Minnesota second, and Delaware third. Louisiana, West Virginia, and Mississippi make up rankings 48,49 and 50.

Massachusetts takes the top spot for Educational-Attainment Diversity, with California and New York coming in second and third, respectively. The least-ranked states are Iowa (48), Wyoming (49), and West Virginia (50).

West Virginia did make the top ten, ranking at number six, for Marital Status Diversity. Mississippi, Louisiana, and New Mexico ranked in the top three, while Minnesota, Idaho, and Utah ranked in the bottom three.