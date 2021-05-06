FILE – This May 9, 2012, file photo, shows the Grandview State Park overlooking the New River Gorge National River in Grandview, W.Va. The state offers numerous trails for hiking and other spots with scenic views. With West Virginia poised to lose another congressional seat due to its long, steady population decline, Republican lawmakers are convinced a massive tax cut is the key to reversing the trend. (Kenny Kemp/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File)

A recent study has found that West Virginia is the second least expensive state to retire in.

The mountain state falls right behind Arkansas with annual costs just under $30,000.

Senior Vice President and Financial Advisor of Hazlett, Burt & Watson Pete Holloway says prices are cheap in the area because people are moving away.

It’s simply supply and demand.

The less demand there is for property in the area, the cheaper the cost of living becomes.

But the cheaper prices could also be what encourages people to move to West Virginia.

“A lot of people are now working from home, so why pay for an expensive apartment or condo when you can buy something that’s really inexpensive, have a better view, not face traffic or all the other hassles that go with a big city.” Pete Holloway – Senior Vice President and Financial Advisor, Hazlett, Burt & Watson

Holloway said the key to retirement is to start planning early and figure out your goals for retirement.