(WTRF) – The sport of wrestling involves intense one on one competition. To be successful takes an incredible amount of hard work, courage and dedication.

One area wrestler is putting all of those things together and is finding success at the national level. And he’s doing it at the ripe old age of 9.

Meet Knox Stamp. He a 3rd grader at St Vincent School in Wheeling. But his day-to-day schedule is not that of a typical third grader. Five days out of the week, Knox travels to locations in Ohio and Pennsylvania training with two different wrestling clubs. Knox says he logs endless hours perfecting every move he can.

Much of his summer is spent attending various wrestling camps, and he travels the country competing in some of the nations top tournaments. We asked him why we does it. Knox responded simply, “Cause it’s fun.”

Knox recently made the trek to Oklahoma where he took part in the prestigious Tulsa Nationals. It’s considered to be one of the top youth wrestling tournaments in the nation, and is often referred to as the “Super Bowl of wrestling.” Hundreds of kids from all over the country come to compete for the coveted Eagle trophy.

There he represented the Ohio Valley with pride on the national stage. All of Knox’s hard work paid off as he took home the prize with a first place finish in his weight class.

“The toughest match was my last match. He was my friend from Ohio. We went to the Hammer Camp together. I had to wrestle him, and I beat him 4-2.” Knox Stamp, Tulsa Nationals Champ

Knox trains at the Wrestling Mill in Belmont, Ohio. Club director James Lewis says Knox has a tremendous work ethic, and a genuine love for the sport.

“Little Knox Accomplishing his goals. He sets them big. You know he really gets after it. We got several kids that age that you got to push and try to get out of them. You don’t have to do that with Knox. He’s ready to go when he puts his shoes on.” James Lewis, Club Director, the Wrestling Mill

But it’s not the wins or the championships that mean the most to Knox. He says it’s the friendships he has made throughout his travels that makes it special.

“He has friends in practically every state. So I think that that’s another driving force. He loves what he is doing so I think that’s part of the reason he is doing so well. I think that wrestling is making him a better person. He’s learning a lot and I don’t think he realizes, nor do I realize what it’s doing for him but at this moment I think it’s right where he needs to be.” Tim Stamp, Knox’s dad

Next up for Knox is the Reno Worlds, where he will once again compete against some of the nation’s best. It’s a three day tournament that will take place this April in Nevada.