West Virginia Lawmakers are back at the Capital for a controversial battle on Education Reforms

Hundreds of teachers gathered outside the House Chamber, loudly chanting their opposition to many of the items contained in a massive education reform bill. Among the most controversial items a provision to allow charter schools and education savings accounts that many Republicans support, but unions and most Democrats oppose.

The full House met for an hour, but now members have divided into four select committees to discuss various education ideas. The full House will be back in session at 6pm, so no votes until at least then