CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia attorney is facing a lawsuit, according to the online legal journal West Virginia Record, after being accused of smearing dog feces on his neighbor’s door.

West Virginia Record reports that the plaintiff, identified as M.T.K., is a 66-year-old retiree and is classified as a “vulnerable victim” according to state code.

It is reported that the defendant, lawyer William Marshall Swann, lives next door to the plaintiff, but the two had never met before the incident.

According to court documents, on November 11, Swann began angrily pounding on the plaintiff’s kitchen door, where the plaintiff sat with his son. When M.T.K. did not open the door, Swann accused him of allowing his dog to defecate in his yard. He was holding a plastic bag that contained dog feces.

The online legal journal said that the incident started to escalate when Swann threatened to smear feces on the door window if the defendant did not open the door.

M.T.K. advised Swann that he was going to call the police, and Swann allegedly smeared the feces against the window and door.

Court documents report that M.T.K. left the kitchen, fearing for his safety, and called 911, but when he returned, Swann had left, leaving the bag of feces.

West Virginia Record reports that while the plaintiff was on the line with 911, Swanna returned, further smearing the feces all over the door handle, all while loudly yelling at the plaintiff.

According to police reports, Swann was charged with criminal trespass and criminal defilement of property.

It is also reported that the plaintiff was granted a personal safety order against Swann at law enforcement’s suggestion.

According to documents, M.T.K. had to hire a specialty biohazard cleaning company to clean the door and has sought mental health counseling to aid in the processing of the incident.

The plaintiff’s attorney, Teresa Toriseva, declined comment with West Virginia Record, but W. Jesse Forbes stated that the defendant disputes the allegations of the complaint and looks forward to coming forward with the truth, calling the incident an unfortunate situation between neighbors.

According to Forbes, the plaintiff’s adult son continuously trespassed in the plaintiff’s yard, allowing the dog to defecate on his client’s property, which contaminated his son’s play area with dog feces for several months.

West Virginia Record reports that M.T.K. accuses Swann of trespassing, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and damage to real property. He also claims he suffers from shame, embarrassment, lost enjoyment of life, and other damages and is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, court costs, attorney fees, and other relief.

