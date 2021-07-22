West Virginia leaders unsure how effective a national drug settlement will be to combat opioid epidemic

W.Va. (WTRF) – A potential national settlement deal with big U.S. drug distribution companies has raised hopes help could come to places like opioid-ravaged West Virginia.

The priority list for Prestera Center goes beyond the mental health and addiction treatment services it provides. The nonprofit group has crumbling roofs and parking lots, broadband glitches and technology challenges. But West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has so far resisted sharing in the five billion dollars Johnson & Johnson would contribute under the potential deal.

“26, 27 billion dollars is a heck of a lot of money. But the damage and the devastation that we in our state face is probably even in this country surpasses 26 billion dollars. I mean you can’t put the genie back in the bottle. You can’t save those lives you can’t un-addict somebody that’s been addicted for years you can’t retroactively fix that problem. The cost going forward are massive.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

Senator Capito also says that there’s a risk running for West Virginia settling for less. The cost doesn’t cover human or the economic cost in the mountain state.