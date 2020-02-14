West Virginia makes final list for potential transportation system development site

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia has made the final list of potential development sites for the Virgin Hyperloop One transportation system.

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw confirmed the state is among the finalists for the system which would move passengers and cargo at airline speeds on, or under, the ground. The development of the system was first announced in 2017 and would use pods of people and cargo through a low-pressure tube along a magnetic levitation track.

BREAKING… West Virginia has made the final cut as a contender for the proposed Virgin Hyper-Loop transportation system, according to House Speaker Roger Hanshaw!!! More tonight ⁦@WOWK13News⁩ pic.twitter.com/oSbuaAypnp — Mark Curtis (@MarkCurtisWOWK) February 14, 2020

According to the company’s website, the founder of Virgin Group, Richard Branson, says the system will be all-electric. After completing the first full-scale hyperloop systems test at DevLoop in Las Vegas, the company says the technology is now in the early stages of the commercialization phase. The longest test has been 10.6 seconds, with a top speed of 192 mph and maximum distance traveled of roughly 1,430 feet.

