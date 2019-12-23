West Virginia man arrested after officers find THC in bedroom

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Gilmer County man has been arrested on Felony drug charges after officers say they located vape cartridges containing THC in his residence. On September 28, 2019, DNR officers executed a search warrant on Messenger Road after receiving a tip that a convicted felon possibly possessed firearms.

Officers said that the suspected felon was said to be living with Daniel McKee 29, of Glenville. During the search warrant, officers located a small safe in the upper room of the residence.

Before the search was over, McKee showed up at the residence and advised officers that the upstairs was his bedroom and the safe was his, according to court documents.

Officials said that McKee then told officers that there was “dope” in the safe. McKee voluntarily opened the safe and the smell of marijuana immediately filled the room.

Located within the safe were 41 vape cartridges (including four different flavors) labeled as containing THC, according to the criminal complaint.

In a post-Miranda interview, McKee admitted to purchasing the cartridges, knowing that they were illegal and to regularly giving cartridges to his roommate. The last occurrence happened on September 21, 2019, according to court documents.

McKee has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He is currently being held in Central Regional Jail on a $20,024 bond