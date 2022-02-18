(WTRF) A West Virginia man has been charged with sexual assault after investigators found that his DNA matched the results found in a 14-year-old girl.

According to a criminal complaint, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel, and WBOY, on June 14, 2021, troopers with the Harrisville detachment of the West Virginia State Police, received a call from a complainant related to the victim reporting possible sexual abuse taking place against a child.

The complainant told the troopers that she believed Roland McLaughlin, then 35, was “having a sexual relationship” with a 14-year-old female and that the female could be pregnant.

The complainant continued to say that the 14-year-old female victim “was ‘in love’ with [McLaughlin] and that he meant too much to her to be away from [him]”.

On June 15, 2021, the victim went to the hospital with CPS workers for a sexual assault examination, according to the complainant. The kit was sent to the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory for testing.

When the results returned on Nov. 16, they reported male DNA. Troopers then went to McLaughlin’s residence for a DNA swab that was sent to a forensic lab.

The result of the comparison between McLaughlin’s DNA and the male DNA in the sexual assault kit of the female victim was a positive match, said the complaint.

McLaughlin was charged with third-degree sexual assault and is being held at the North Central Regional

Jail on a $25,000 bond.