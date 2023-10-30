CAMERON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The city of Cameron is fully aware of the discoloration and odor in its drinking water.

“We are working diligently to resolve the issue. Once Cameron receives the filter materials a complete filter change will be done to resolve the issue. “ Greg Galentine, Cameron Mayor

Mayor Greg Galentine says the city has what is called an open reservoir, also known as an earth and dam reservoir, that Cameron pulls its water from.

According to the mayor, this is nothing new to the Cameron community.

He says it happens twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall, when the water becomes discolored.

Mayor Galentine says the city changes its two filters in the plant every ten years, but it will change those filters out two years early because of the issue.

“We are doing an intense flushing of hydrants to pull out the discoloration of the system, but until the issue is resolved bottled water is available at the city building.” Greg Galentine, Cameron Mayor

Galentine says residents can pick up water bottles Monday through Friday from 8 until 4 p.m..

He says to call 304-686-2366 if you cannot pick up the water yourself and the city will arrange for delivery.