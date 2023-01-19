UPDATE 1/19 12:04 P.M.: The Bland County Sheriff’s Office has reported the man that was on the run is now in custody.

The lockdowns at four Mercer County Public Schools in West Virginia have been lifted. The status of Bland County Schools is not known at this time.

The man’s information has been released and additional details are limited at this time.

UPDATE 1/19 11:33 A.M.: After a man took off running in the Clear Fork Creek area on Thursday morning, Bland County Schools in Virginia and four Mercer County Public Schools in West Virginia are now on lockdown.

The Mercer County Public Schools says the following schools are on a cautionary lockdown:

Bluefield Primary School

Bluefield Intermediate School

Bluefield Middle School

Bluefield High School

Authorities said the incident happened around 8:20 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 when a man led police on a foot chase resulting in a vehicle crash. The Bland County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police said the man is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a Black man, 5’11 at 175 pounds.

Officials advise if you see him, do not approach. Instead, call 9-1-1 immediately.

UPDATE 1/19 9:50 A.M.: The Bland County Sheriff’s Office tells WFXR that they are now searching for the man in the Rocky Gap area.

Bland County Schools remain on lockdown.

Authorities advise residents in this area to shelter in place. If you see him, do not approach him and immediately call 9-1-1.

BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Bland County Schools are on lockdown as authorities search for an armed and dangerous man in the Clear Fork Creek Road area.

The Bland County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police say the man took off running on foot which led to a vehicle crash. Officials say the man is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a Black man at five foot tall weighing 175 pounds.

Officials advise if you see him, do not approach. Instead, call 9-1-1 immediately.