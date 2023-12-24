WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – An Ohio man was discovered dead, floating in the Ohio River Saturday evening.

Authorities with Wood County, West Virginia received a 911 call at 5:34 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23 of a body floating in the Ohio River in the area of the Interstate 77 bridge near the State of Ohio shore in Wood County, West Virginia, according to the county’s social media.

Two people walking near the riverbank in Marietta, Ohio discovered the body in the water.

Central Dispatch notified the Marietta Police Department and Fire Department for assistance as deputies with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office along with other emergency personnel responded to the banks of the Ohio River in Marietta. The initial responding deputies were Sgt. R.A. Waters and Deputy B.H. Thornburg.

A rescue boat from the Williamstown Volunteer Fire Company responded and recovered the body. The body was transported to the Williamstown boat ramp and transported by St. Joseph Ambulance Service to Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg. Assistant Wood County Coroner P.R. Louden responded to the hospital along with Sgt. Waters.

The decedent was identified as Christopher Wayne Shilling, 45, of Washington County, Ohio.

The cause of death is still under investigation by investigators and the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Marietta Police Department.