Former West Virginia Delegate and West Liberty Football player, Derrick Evans, plans to get back into politics.

Evans, who was convicted for his part in the January 6th breach at the US Capitol, has announced the formation of a Congressional Exploratory Committee.

“I have spent nearly two years forced to bite my tongue and watch from the sidelines as the Department of Justice has continued to overstep its bounds and abuse its power. But I can no longer remain silent about the impacts that these gross miscarriages of justice are having on our country. After months of soul-searching, I am ready to step back into the political arena. Right now, my eyes are on Capitol Hill. The first step in my journey is the formation of a Congressional Exploratory Committee. I look forward to making a formal announcement, once that committed gets its job done.” Derrick Evans

7News spoke exclusively to Evans in an interview that will be posted in this story later today.