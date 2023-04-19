CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is known for its beauty: the mountains, slopes, rivers and more.
Here is a list of all state parks in West Virginia, according to the West Virginia State Parks website. The activities include: accommodations, and park and nearby activities.
Audra State Park
- Address: 8397 Audra Park Rd., Buckhannon
- Activities include: camping, biking, boating, fishing, geocaching, hiking and swimming
Babcock State Park
- Address: 486 Babcock Rd., Clifftop
- Activities include: camping, biking, boating, fishing, geocaching, hiking and outdoor adventures
Beartown State Park
- Address: 4800 Watoga Park Rd., Marlinton
- Activities include: geocaching, hiking, camping, and museums and historical sites
Beech Fork State Park
- Address: 5601 Long Branch Rd., Barboursville
- Activities include: lodging, camping, biking, boating, fishing, geocaching, swimming, golfing and hunting
Berkeley Springs State Park
- Address: 2 S. Washington St., Berkeley Springs
- Activities include: museums and historical sites, swimming, camping and golfing
Blackwater Falls State Park
- Address: 1584 Blackwater Lodge Rd., Davis
- Activities include: lodging, camping, boating, fishing, geocaching, hiking, outdoor adventures, snow sports, swimming, biking, golfing, hunting and scenic train rides
Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park
- Address: 137 Juliana St., Parkersburg
- Activities include: biking, fishing, hiking, museums and historical sites, and camping
Bluestone State Park
- Address: 2104 Bluestone Park Rd., Hinton
- Activities include: lodging, camping, boating, fishing, hiking, outdoor adventures, swimming, biking, golfing, hunting and snow sports
Cabwaylingo State Forest
- Address: 4279 Cabwaylingo Park Rd., Dunlow
- Activities include: lodging, camping, ATV riding, biking, camping, fishing, hiking, hunting, outdoor adventures, museums and historical sites
Cacapon Resort State Park
- Address: 818 Cacapon Lodge Dr., Berkeley Springs
- Activities include: lodging, biking, fishing, geocaching, golfing, hiking, horseback riding, outdoor adventures, swimming, camping, hunting, and museums and historical sites
Calvin Price State Forest
- Address: 4800 Watoga Park Rd., Marlinton
- Activities include: fishing, hiking, hunting and camping
Camp Creek State Park and Forest
- Address: 2390 Camp Creek Rd., Camp Creek
- Activities include: lodging, camping, biking, fishing, geocaching, hiking, horseback riding, hunting and outdoor adventures
Canaan Valley Resort State Park
- Address: 230 Main Lodge Rd., Davis
- Activities include: lodging, camping, places to stay, biking, fishing, geocaching, golfing, hiking, outdoor adventures, snow sports and swimming
Carnifex Ferry Battlefield State Park
- Address: 1194 Carnifex Ferry Rd., Summersville
- Activities include: boating, geocaching, museums and historical sites, outdoor adventures, camping, fishing and rafting
Cass Scenic Railroad State Park
- Address: 12363 Cass Rd., Cass
- Activities include: lodging, biking, fishing, geocaching, hiking, museums and historical sites, scenic train rides, geocaching, boating, golfing, hunting and outdoor adventures
Cathedral State Park
- Address: 12 Cathedral Park Dr., Aurora
- Activities include: geocaching, hiking, camping, and museums and historical sites
Cedar Creek State Park
- Address: 2947 Cedar Creek Rd., Glenville
- Activities include: camping, biking, fishing, geocaching, hiking, outdoor adventures, swimming, boating, golfing, and museums and historical sites
Chief Logan State Park
- Address: 1000 Conference Center Dr., Logan
- Activities include: lodging, camping, biking, fishing, geocaching, hiking, museums and historical sites, outdoor adventures, swimming, wildlife viewing, ATV riding, horseback riding, and hunting
Coopers Rock State Forest
- Address: 61 County Line Dr., Bruceton Mills
- Activities include: camping, biking, fishing, geocaching, hiking, hunting, outdoor adventures, golfing, museums and historical sites, and boating
Droop Mountain Battlefield State Park
- Address: 683 Drrop Park Rd., Hillsboro
- Activities include: hiking, museums and historical sites, snow sports, camping, and scenic train rides
Fairfax Stone State Park
- Address: 1584 Blackwater Lodge Rd., Davis
- Activities include: geocaching, museums and historical sites, and camping
Greenbrier River Trail
- Address: 4800 Watoga Park Rd., Marlinton
- Activities include: camping, biking, fishing, hiking, snow sports and swimming
Greenbrier State Forest
- Address: 1541 Harts Run Rd., Caldwell
- Activities include: lodging, camping, biking, hiking, hunting, outdoor adventures, swimming, fishing, golfing, horseback riding, museums and historical sites, and boating
Hawks Nest State Park
- Address: 49 Hawks Nest Park Rd., Ansted
- Activities include: lodging, boating, fishing, hiking, outdoor adventures, swimming, golfing, museums and historical sites, and rafting
Holly River State Park
- Address: 680 State Park Rd., Hacker Valley
- Activities include: lodging, camping, biking, fishing, geocaching, hiking, horseback riding, outdoor adventures, swimming, and museums and historical sites
Kanawha State Forest
- Address: 4500 Kanawha State Forest Dr., Charleston
- Activities include: camping, biking, fishing, geocaching, hiking, hunting, outdoor adventures, and museums and historical sites
Kumbrabow State Forest
- Address: 219/16 Kumbrabow Rd., Huttonsville
- Activities include: cabins, camping, biking, fishing, geocaching, hiking, hunting, horseback riding, museums and historical sites, and outdoor adventures
Little Beaver State Park
- Address: 1402 Grandview Rd., Beaver
- Activities include: lodging, camping, biking, boating, fishing, hiking, outdoor adventures, ATV riding, golf and rafting
Lost River State Park
- Address: 321 Park Dr., Mathias
- Activities include: lodging, camping, biking, geocaching, hiking, horseback riding, outdoor adventures, swimming, hunting, and museums and historical sites
Moncove Lake State Park
- Address: 695 Moncove Lake Access Rd., Gap Mills
- Activities include: camping, boating, fishing, geocaching, hiking, swimming, biking, hunting, and museums and historical sites
North Bend Rail Trail
- Address: 202 North Bend Park Rd., Cairo
- Activities include: biking, fishing, geocaching, hiking, horseback riding, ATV riding and camping
North Bend State Park
- Address: 202 North Bend Park Rd., Cairo
- Activities include: lodging, camping, biking, boating, fishing, geocaching, hiking, outdoor adventures, swimming, ATV riding and golfing
Panther State Forest
- Address: 239 Ostenaco Rd., Panther
- Activities include: camping, fishing, hiking, hunting, swimming, horseback riding and outdoor adventures
Pinnacle Rock State Park
- Address: 6407 Coal Heritage Rd., Bramwell
- Activities include: fishing, geocaching, hiking, outdoor adventures, horseback riding, and museums and historical sites
Pipestem Resort State Park
- Address: 3405 Pipestem Dr., Pipestem
- Activities include: lodging, camping, aerial tours, biking, boating, fishing, golfing, hiking, horseback riding, outdoor adventures, rafting, snow sports, swimming, hunting, and museums and historical sites
Prickett’s Fort State Park
- Address: 88 State Park Rd., Fairmont
- Activities include: biking, boating, fishing, hiking, museums and historical sites, and camping
Seneca State Forest
- Address: 10135 Browns Creek Rd., Dunmore
- Activities include: lodging, camping, biking, fishing, hiking, horseback riding, hunting, outdoor adventures, golfing, museums and historical sites, and ATV riding
Stonewall Resort State Park
- Address: 940 Resort Dr., Roanoke
- Activities include: lodging, camping, biking, boating, fishing, golfing, hiking, outdoor adventures, swimming and hunting
Tomlinson Run State Park
- Address: 84 Osage Rd., New Manchester
- Activities include: camping, boating, fishing, geocaching, hiking, outdoor adventures, swimming, biking, golfing, horseback riding, and museums and historical sites
Tu-Endie-Wei State Park
- Address: #1 Main St., Point Pleasant
- Activities include: geocaching, museums and historical sites, camping, and outdoor adventures
Twin Falls Resort State Park
- Address: Rte. 97, Mullens
- Activities include: lodging, camping, biking, geocaching, golfing, hiking, outdoor adventures, ATV riding, museums and historical sites, and snow sports
Tygart Lake State Park
- Address: 1240 Paul E. Malone Rd., Grafton
- Activities include: lodging, camping, boating, fishing, geocaching, hiking, swimming, biking, golfing and hunting
Valley Falls State Park
- Address: 720 Valley Falls Rd., Fairmont
- Activities include: biking, fishing, geocaching, hiking, camping, and museums and historical sites
Watoga State Park
- Address: 4800 Watoga Park Rd., Marlinton
- Activities include: lodging, camping, biking, boating, fishing, geocaching, swimming, hunting, and museums and historical sites
Watters Smith Memorial State Park
- Address: 831 RR 3, Duck Creek Rd., Lost Creek
- Activities include: biking, geocaching, hiking, museums and historical sites, and camping