West Virginia state police say a person was murdered during a road rage incident on a West Virginia highway.

Police say a vehicle e driven by 46-year-old Joseph M. Nelson of Dry Fork, WV, became involved in a road rage type incident which led to vehicles stopping in the roadway near 9147 Appalachian Highway.

Nelson allegedly exited his vehicle with a pipe in hand along with his son who was also allegedly armed with a large adjustable wrench.

Police say , the occupant of a green Toyota Tacoma, fired one shot from within the cab of the Tacoma, striking Joseph Nelson in the chest.

The driver of the green Toyota Tacoma then left the scene, according to police.

Police say CPR was used on Nelson but died due to his injuries.

The next day, Troopers say they received information identifying 41-year-old Daniel Lee Sanders of Tunnelton, WV as the suspect and driver of the green Toyota in the homicide that occurred in Tucker County.

Police found that Sanders was in Seneca Rocks, WV. Police say the suspect had a camping/river lot, and it was believed he had fled to the alternate residence after the incident in Tucker County.

A West Virginia State Police Special Response Team responded to the scene to possibly make entry.

Police say before entry could be made, the suspect barricaded himself inside the residence.

Units on the scene said they heard a gunshot inside the residence. Upon entry, police say they found Sanders which is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.