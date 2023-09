FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A body has been recovered from the upper Gauley River.

According to a press release from the National Park Service, a body was recovered on the upper Gauley River and was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston.

It has not been confirmed if this body recovery is related to the incidents on September 9, 2023.

The identity of the body has also not been released.

