More than a dozen medical professionals have been charged with illegal distribution of painkillers.

Kenneth Parker is the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

Parker announced an indictment Wednesday against 14 defendants in Ohio, Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey, West Virginia and Tennessee.

Parker says 12 of the defendants were licensed medical professionals when they were charged.

Among the allegations are that a dentist’s illicit prescribing of morphine led to a patient’s 2020 overdose death.

Overdose deaths attributed to opioids have continued to rise in the country, even as the crisis was overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.