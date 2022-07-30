CRAIGSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Sheriff William Nunley of the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department confirmed details regarding a shooting involving a Craigsville man and deputies in a U-Save Food Store yesterday, July 27, 2022.

Nicholas County Emergency 911 received complaints of a man acting disorderly around 11:30 p.m. in a local grocery store in Craigsville. The suspect asked the cashier to call them an ambulance and when the EMS responded, the suspect refused to leave.

Once deputies arrived on scene, the suspect reportedly began shooting a handgun at the deputy entering the store. The deputy was able to return fire and hit the man while remaining unharmed. During the shooting, the suspect fired a round into the ambulance parked outside of the store.

The suspect was later identified as Brian Woody, 38, of Craigsville. Woody was transported to Summersville Regional Medical Center for treatment. No further information regarding his condition or charges is being released at this time.

The investigation into the shooting remains active.

Stay tuned to 59News as we continue to update this story!