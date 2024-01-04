LOS ANGELES, Calif.-Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is hitting the campaign trail to continue his bid for president of the United States of America, according to a press release from his campaign Thursday.

As an independent candidate, Kennedy has launched a massive grassroots effort to get him on the ballot in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. As of Jan. 3, RFK Jr is officially on the ballot in Utah.

Kennedy will hold rallies in North Carolina, Georgia, Hawaii and West Virginia.

The West Virginia rally will be Saturday, Jan. 27 in Charleston.

Here are the complete event details:

WEST VIRGINIA

WHAT: Charleston, WV Voter Rally

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 27, 6:30 p.m. ET

WHERE: Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV 25301

On Substack, Kennedy shared how ballot access laws for independent and third-party candidates are among the worst forms of voter suppression in America today. But Kennedy says he is confident that with the groundswell of support for his campaign, he will be on the ballot in every state.

“Normally, independent candidates pay companies millions of dollars to gather signatures,” Kennedy explained. “We’re taking a different route that starts with our thousands of volunteers in each state.”

At upcoming campaign rallies, supporters can add their signatures to the official ballot petition.

“We have begun signature collection in many open states,” said Press Secretary Stefanie Spear. “We’re ready for whatever comes our way. We have the field teams, volunteers, legal teams, paid circulators, supporters, and strategy ready to get ‘Bobby on the Ballot.’”

A recent Quinnipiac poll shows Kennedy outpaces Biden and Trump among independents — Kennedy 36%, Biden 32%, and Trump 26%. Kennedy beats Trump and Biden among voters ages 18-34 with 40% of the vote compared to Biden’s 36% and Trump’s 21%.

A New York Times/Siena poll shows Kennedy closing the gap on Trump and Biden in six battleground states — AZ, GA, MI, NV, PA, and WI — where he comes within single digits of the two-party candidates. In these states, RFK Jr. beats Trump and Biden among 18-44 year olds.

A recent Harvard Harris Poll shows Kennedy beats Biden and Trump in favorability.

Learn more at Kennedy24.com.