PADEN CITY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s a tradition 75 years running and nothing is going to stop Paden City from continuing its annual Labor Day celebration.

The city is getting ready for the three-day event, which is the largest in West Virginia.

“Paden City is a proud community and this is one of the events that sets Paden City out from a lot of other towns. We’re just happy to be able to do this and bring people out to celebrate Labor Day.” B.B. Smith, Co-Coordinator

It all starts on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

That’s when a full lineup of music on the stage begins, plus carnival rides, food and much more for the family. All of the inflatables, carnival ride activities and music are free.

Some of the headliners this year include the Esquires on Saturday night and the Davisson Brothers on Sunday.

Of course, don’t miss the parade on Monday. Line up begins at Noon and the parade steps off at 1:00 p.m.

“The population of Paden City on Labor Day doubles or triple sometimes. It’s a great event. It’s time to come out and celebrate working families. It’s Labor Day. Let’s celebrate it.” B.B. Smith, Co-Coordinator

Smith said despite the city’s recent water issues, they will have plenty of drinking water.

The schedule of music is as follows:

Saturday, September 2

2:00 p.m. Johnny Statts Project

3:45 p.m. Jessica Schoonover & Rick Tincher/Birch River Band

5:00 p.m. Honkey Tonk Sweet Hearts

7:30 p.m. The Esquires

Sunday, September 3

2:00 p.m. Talan Chambers

3:00 p.m. Great Unknown

5:00 p.m. Funk Billy

8:00 p.m. The Davisson Brothers

Monday, September 4

2:00 p.m. The Remedy

4:00 p.m. Dewayne Spaw

7:30 p.m. Jimmy Fortune