WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)

In the Lunch With Books program at the Ohio County Public Library, the subject was trailblazing women.

And two of the most famous had ties to the northern panhandle.

Although unrelated, they both had the same last name.

They are Mother Jones and Doctor Jones.

Mary Harris “Mother” Jones lost her husband and children to yellow fever.

She became a labor organizer, rallying miners to unite and strike against insufferable conditions.

“She was jailed leading a strike in West Virginia in 1902 at the age of 71, and then again in 1913 at the age of 82,” said Nikki Bowman Mills, owner and editor of New South Media.

Mother Jones was called the most dangerous woman in America.

Another Jones, Dr. Harriet Jones, was the first female physician in West Virginia.

She built a women’s hospital in Wheeling.

The brick building on 15th Street still stands today.

No longer a hospital, it now provides housing for people rising out of homelessness.

“She led the charge to let women be admitted to WVU,” said Bowman Mills. “When women got the right to vote, she ran for office and served two terms in the West Virginia State Legislature representing Marshall County.”

Bowman Mills said trailblazing women were often called troublemakers, or worse.

She believes they have left a rule book to follow—a heritage of strength and determination.

“Know that we are standing on the shoulders of a lot of really powerful successful women,” said Bowman Mills. “And I really believe when women come together like some of the folks we featured, we can make a difference. We can make a better West Virginia.”