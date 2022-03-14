During his Monday media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice spoke about what’s going on between Russia and Ukraine.

Gov. Justice on the current situation with Putin says he doesn’t necessarily believe that Putin is a ‘madman’ but he’s a ‘calculating, misguided individual, that’s really smart.’

‘Our weakness in this country has provoked this,’ Gov. Justice.

‘I don’t think we should be afraid of the Chinese, we don’t need to be afraid of Russia, give me a break, we don’t need to be afraid because absolutely when you’re afraid bad things happen, Gov. Justice said.

