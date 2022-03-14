West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced during his media briefing on Monday that he offered a letter to legislature that the state of West Virginia should send $5 million on a maternity wing in Ukraine.

A Russian airstrike devastated a maternity hospital Wednesday in the besieged port city of Mariupol amid growing warnings from the West that Moscow’s invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn. Ukrainian officials said the attack wounded at least 17 people.

Gov. Justice said West Virginia could pull money from the surplus and not even miss it.

‘America should stand up and with Ukraine,’ said Gov. Justice and he added this is just a small gesture West Virginia can give.

Gov. Justice said he hopes to have this done once the war in Ukraine is over.