Darius McNeal, an inmate at Federal Corrections Institution Gilmer, was sentenced today to eight months of incarceration for indecent exposure, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

McNeal, 20, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to three counts of “Indecent Exposure.” McNeal admitted to exposing himself and committing sexual acts in front of another person on three separate occasions in November 2019m December 2019, and June 2020 in Gilmer County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Prisons investigated.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.