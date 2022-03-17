West Virginia Senate and House Democrats are asking West Virginia Governor Justice to pause the state gas tax for 30 days.

In a press release, the Democratic leadership said they sent a letter on March 17 to Senator Baldwin and Delegate Skaff to pause the 35.7c gas tax.

The Dems also said the rising costs have put a strain on families and a $1B surplus and historic federal investments will allow WV to provide immediate relief to the people of West Virginia.

At this current time, Gov. Justice has not responded. The Gov. has a media briefing on Friday and it will be streamed live on WTRF.com and the 7News Facebook page.