A West Virginia man has set another fishing record by breaking his very own fishing record.

Allen Burkett from Moorefield, West Virginia held the record for the largest channel catfish in the state of West Virginia and he recently did it again, breaking his very own record.

Burkett’s original record, which was accomplished in 2022, was 36.96 pounds. It measured 40.59 inches in length.

The new record set by Burkett on Tuesday is 37.5 pounds and measured 40.43 inches in length.

Burkett said for his previous record-breaking catch that he tried to keep the fish alive but unfortunately, the fish didn’t make it.