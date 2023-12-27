CHESTER, WV. (WKBN)- A man from Chester, West Virginia was arrested by police after officers said he stabbed an East Liverpool man on Christmas Day.

According to a Chester Police Department, WV Facebook post, police were called to Maxwell Avenue in Chester around 8:30 a.m. after the local 911 center received a frantic call that a man had been “stabbed in the belly.”

Police said that Kevin Frederick, 53, was living at the address on Maxwell Avenue where the victim was visiting him. Fredrick told police that the victim assaulted him, which caused him to stab the man from East Liverpool in the belly. Police said that Fredrick and the victim were the only two people in the house at the time of the incident.

Police officers from the Chester Police Department and deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office began arriving within minutes of being notified. Police said that they saw the stabbed man lying inside the house on the floor. The man had a deep laceration to his abdominal area, the report stated.

The victim was transported to East Liverpool City Hospital in critical condition before he was stabilized enough to be flown to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh. He underwent surgery and he is in critical, but stable condition.

Fredrick was transferred to West Virginia Northern Regional Jail in Moundsville, West Virginia. Police said that he was charged with malicious wounding. A court appearance is pending.