LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after allegedly attempting to break an officer’s finger in Logan County, West Virginia.

According to a criminal complaint, a Logan Police officer pulled over a car with an expired inspection sticker and a broken tag light on Stratton St. in Logan on Tuesday.

The complaint says that passengers in the car told the officer that the driver of the car was going to flee, and when the officer tried to place the driver in handcuffs, he tried to run away.

The suspect then started to fight with the officer, saying “Let me go, or I’ll break your f***ing finger” as he grabbed one of the officer’s fingers and attempted to break it, the complaint said.

A bystander helped the officer, and the officer was able to arrest the suspect.

42-year-old Larry Joe Carr, of Chapmanville, was arrested and charged with battery on an officer, assault on an officer, fleeing on foot, driving on a revoked license (DUI), having defective equipment, and having an expired inspection sticker.

Carr is being held at the Southwestern Regional Jail on a $30,000 bond.