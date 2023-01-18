Guests of all ages are invited to join in on the fun at Oglebay’s third annual WinterFest beginning on Saturday, January 28 at Oglebay’s Schenk Lake as brave participants jump into the frigid waters at the annual Polar Plunge to benefit the Special Olympics of West Virginia.

Andy Brown, director of resort recreation, hopes that everyone participating in the event can find joy in the shared experience.

“This is always a fun event. It brings people together. We always appreciate the energy, enthusiasm, and the humor that the groups bring,” remarked Brown. “It’s for a great cause. We invite everyone to come to the lake and cheer on these brave jumpers!”

The Polar Plunge is one of the most popular fundraising events for the Special Olympics of West Virginia. Participants are encouraged to raise a minimum of $50, with incentives as more money is raised. Individuals and groups interested in taking the plunge can visit oglebay.com/winterfest for more information about this event.

And beginning at 8 p.m., the high energy music group, Zack Attack, brings fun and a rocking beat to Oglebay’s Pine Room for the annual free Winterfest Party.

Make a weekend of it and stay at Oglebay’s Wilson Lodge. Guests staying on property can enjoy breakfast buffets, free admission to winter park activities including skiing at Oglebay’s Winter Sports Complex, Good Zoo admission, ice skating at Wheeling Park and exclusive programming like trivia, family bingo movie nights and more. Overnight packages may be booked online at oglebay.com/stay/ or via phone at 877-436-1797.