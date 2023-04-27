Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) speaks to reporters as he arrives to the Capitol for a series of procedural nomination votes on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

West Virginia Senator released the following statement on Thursday,

“I am laser-focused on doing the job West Virginians elected me to do. Lowering healthcare costs, protecting social security and medicare, shoring up American energy security, and getting our fiscal house in order. But make no mistake, I will win any race I enter.”

The statement comes before West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is expected to announce he is running opposite of Manchin for the U.S. Senate seat.

Manchin, who endorsed Justice in his first gubernatorial bid before their relationship deteriorated, has said he plans to decide his future plans in December, although Manchin’s federal campaign filings show he already has more than $9.7 million cash on hand. If Manchin seeks reelection, Justice’s announcement means Manchin is likely in for his toughest test in his three decades in West Virginia politics. But it was never going to be easy.

Manchin is one of three Democratic senators up for reelection in 2024 who represent a state won by former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Manchin has been the only Democrat elected to statewide office in West Virginia since Justice switched his party affiliation in 2017.