Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – With the state being in Severe Weather Awareness Week, the state of West Virginia will undergo a statewide tornado drill Tuesday March 22nd at 11 AM .

A statement from the press release from the Official West Virginia Emergency Management reads:

“Across the state, weather alert radios will activate, and television and radio stations will broadcast the alert. Wireless Emergency Alerts (alerts sent via cell phone and other mobile devices) will NOT be activated for this drill.”

This is only a test of the statewide alert system.

It is important to know and understand the difference of a watch and warning.

A watch is issued hours before the event is likely to take place. This will give you enough time to create a plan. A watch means that there are ingredients in place for a particular event to occur.

A warning is issued when an event it ongoing or has taken place. This is when you need to seek shelter and surround yourself with the most wall space as possible. The warning also means to take action and that a particular event has formed/is ongoing.

Safe practices for tornado shelters.

Here are some good practices to have in case a tornado does develop and some tips as to where to find shelter.

It is also a good reminder that you have three ways to get weather alerts and information from

NOAA Weather Radio TV or Radio Broadcasts The StormTraceker7 Weather App

Understanding the severity of severe weather and taking steps to create a plan will ensure you will be as safe and alert as possible.