WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — The steep increase in Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) cases during the COVID-19 pandemic raised alarm bells nationwide. But was this a COVID-19 phenomenon?

According to a new report from LendingTree research site ValuePenguin.com, the short answer, is no.

The report looked at STD case numbers from 2000 to 2020 and found that the problem has been brewing for far longer, especially in West Virginia.

West Virginia’s rate of STD infections increased by 197% from the years 2000 to 2020,

West Virginia had the 5th highest increase in the United States of STD’s.

North Dakota and Utah, in particular, saw the biggest increases in STD rates since 2000. The number of STD cases per 100,000 residents rose by 369% in North Dakota and 291% in Utah. Overall, 31 states saw STD increases of 100% or more. (Note: State figures combine population-adjusted cases across all five tracked STDs, while national figures look at tracked STDs individually.)

States where STD rates jumped the most since 2000

Rank State Rate per 100,000 residents (2000) Rate per 100,000 residents (2019) Rate per 100,000 residents (2020) % change, 2000-2020 % change, 2019-2020 1 North Dakota 153.3 706.2 719.7 369% 2% 2 Utah 110.5 452.0 432.3 291% -4% 3 Montana 169.2 611.5 569.9 237% -7% 4 Nevada 276.6 950.4 857.3 210% -10% 5 West Virginia 154.7 453.9 459.7 197% 1%

Source: ValuePenguin analysis of CDC data.

Twenty years ago, STD rates were a lot lower. Gonorrhea rates in the U.S. were at historic lows, syphilis was close to elimination and advances in chlamydia diagnostics made it easier to detect infections. Unfortunately, factors like a reduction in STD prevention awareness, a failure to practice safe sex, and antibiotic resistant strains of these diseases have contributed to the rapid rise in STD rates.

An April 2021 statement from Raul Romaguera, the acting director for the CDC’s Division of STD Prevention, said, “Less than 20 years ago, gonorrhea rates in the U.S. were at historic lows, syphilis was close to elimination and advances in chlamydia diagnostics made it easier to detect infections. That progress has since unraveled, and our STD defenses are down. We must prioritize and focus our efforts to regain this lost ground and control the spread of STDs.”

Delaware and the District of Columbia saw the smallest increases in STD rates since 2000, though they still saw jumps in the period.

States where STD rates jumped the least since 2000

Rank State Rate per 100,000 residents (2000) Rate per 100,000 residents (2019) Rate per 100,000 residents (2020) % change, 2000-2020 % change, 2019-2020 1 Delaware 586.2 803.6 689.0 18% -14% 2 District of Columbia 1,134.1 2,055.8 1,578.6 39% -23% 3 Alabama 635.5 981.7 902.8 42% -8% 4 Georgia 630.7 915.1 908.0 44% -1% 5 Wisconsin 443.0 660.9 653.7 48% -1% 5 Illinois 557.3 914.5 827.3 48% -10%

Source: ValuePenguin analysis of CDC data.

STD’s can be costly, both emotionally and financially.

For Americans struggling to make ends meet, any health scare, including an STD diagnosis can be a stressful period. While most ACA compliant health insurance policies cover STD tests and treatments like any other health condition, Americans seeking treatment will still need to pay the copays for office visits and medication, or pay out of pocket until their deductible is met. The situation becomes more dire for the uninsured.

If you’re sexually active, experts agree that regularly getting tested for STDs is essential to protect your health. Yet you may have questions about what your health insurance covers where STD testing and preventive services are concerned.

Nick VinZant, ValuePenguin health insurance expert, says STD tests are generally considered preventive care, so most insurance companies are legally required to cover STD testing.

However, it’s important to understand that your age, gender, risk factors and the type of STD test you need might play a role in coverage. Prenatal tests, for example, might have a different cost versus other types of STD testing. Cheap health insurance also might leave you responsible for a bigger out-of-pocket expense than other health insurance types.

If you’re looking for information on whether your insurance has to offer you free STD testing without cost-sharing requirements, the CDC is a resource.

“Insurance companies cover STD treatment much like any other health condition,” VinZant says. “You might have a copay for office visits and medication, and your deductible will still apply.”

Options for the uninsured

There are also numerous options available for people without health insurance. Your state health department may offer free STD testing, educational resources and preventive options.

“In some states,” VinZant says, “they will even mail you condoms.”

You can also visit the CDC’s GetTested site. This online CDC resource helps people locate free and confidential testing sites in their area for HIV, STDs and hepatitis.

Methodology

ValuePenguin researchers analyzed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data to estimate STD rates per 100,000 residents. Analysts looked at the following STDs:

Chlamydia

Congenital syphilis

Early non-primary, non-secondary syphilis

Primary and secondary syphilis

Gonorrhea

Nationally, researchers calculated changes between 2000 and 2020 and 2019 and 2020 based on the individual STDs. At the state level, analysts calculated changes in the same periods but used a combined look that incorporated the five STDs tracked.

Researchers ranked the states according to the largest growth in cases between 2000 and 2020. We also calculated changes between 2019 and 2020 to present a pandemic-based look.