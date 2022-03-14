Union workers at a West Virginia metal products plant have narrowly ratified a three-year contract to end a five-month strike.

United Steelworkers Local 40 President Chad Thompson tells news outlets that local members voted 188 to 184 to accept the contract.

Nearly 450 union workers went on strike at the Huntington plant on Oct. 1.

Thompson says the three-year contract includes a $5,000 signing bonus for the first year, a 2% pay raise in 2023 and a 3% raise in 2024.

Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary Precision Castparts owns Special Metals, a manufacturer of metal components for aerospace and power industries.