If you don’t know where you’re polling place is for the West Virginia primaries, 7News is your election headquarters.

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is requesting all voters to check their polling location prior to voting in tomorrow’s Primary Election. Secretary Warner launched an interactive map where voters can enter their registration address to find the address and directions to their polling location.

“This election will be the first election held after the legislature and counties redesigned the political districts and precinct boundaries due to the 2021 Census,” said Secretary Warner.

“We now have 100 single-member House of Delegates districts. These changes may impact where voters vote and which candidates appear on their ballots, so it is very important for voters to make a plan for voting and be prepared to cast their ballot.”

Due to redistricting completed by the WV Legislature and the county commissions, many precinct lines were required to be modified which could impact many voters’ in-person polling location. In no instance may a voter be turned away from voting. However, a voter who appears at the incorrect polling place should make all attempts to go to the correct polling place to cast the correct ballot. Otherwise, voters appearing at the incorrect polling place must vote a provisional ballot that will be considered by the Board of Canvassers for acceptance. Any eligible voter who casts a ballot that they are entitled to vote will be counted.



“This is the first election since the redistricting process was completed. We all need to be prepared to go vote on election day,” Warner said.

Another tool to find your polling place is FindMyPollingPlace.com .

You will need to enter your name and date of birth