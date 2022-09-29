WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A newly signed agreement between two West Virginia schools is paving the way for students seeking a four-year degree.

West Virginia Northern Community College and Salem University officially signed a guaranteed admissions agreement Thursday.

The new partnership will allow students with a completed associates degree to enroll at Salem University to pursue a bachelors degree.

Both schools say they are very excited to work together.

Dr. Daniel Mosser, WVNCC President said, “It’s a huge benefit to the student, especially those that are thinking about a four year degree. They can start the first two years here at Northern at a fraction of the cost and save about 40% over the cost of a bachelors degree. ”

“Today was fantastic. It was evidence that schools can work together to help solve problems for students. This is an excellent opportunity for students to earn an associates degree, gain experience or take some time off and when they are ready and their career requires it, they can join us at Salem University for reduced tuition.,” said Dr. Karen Ferguson, Interim President of Salem University.

WVNCC has similar agreements with other universities throughout the Mountain State.