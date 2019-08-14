West Virginia Northern Community College names Dr. Daniel Mosser as new President

WHEELING, W.VA – West Virginia Northern Community College (WVNCC) Board of Governors has named Dr. Daniel Mosser the College’s 8th president succeeding J. Michael Koon, who has been the Interim President since July 1, 2018.

“The Board unanimously voted to select Dr. Mosser to lead WVNCC as our next President,” we feel WVNCC is uniquely poised for the future and with Dr. Mosser’s experience, visionary leadership, and innovative ideas he became the ideal candidate to lead us during this significant time in our history.” Board Chair- David Artman

“This is truly an extraordinary opportunity, and I am honored to be selected as the next President of WVNCC, I was so impressed with everyone I met during this selection process on all three WVNCC campuses, and I look forward to working together as we embark on a very exciting time in this community and at Northern. I am looking forward to building upon the positive impact the College has had in the lives of our students.” WVNCC President- Dr. Daniel Mosser

A Western Pennsylvania native, Dr. Mosser has worked in higher education and workforce training for over 34 years including over 18 years as a senior executive in community colleges. He earned a Ph.D. in Industrial, Technological, and Occupational Education with a minor in Measurement and Statistics from the University of Maryland at College Park. Dr. Mosser has taught at the middle school, high school, and university levels and he holds professional teacher certification in Pennsylvania and Maryland.