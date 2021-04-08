West Virginia Northern receives a half-million-dollar grant

West Virginia Northern Community College just received a half-million-dollar grant and they’re planning on putting it to good use.

They are using this grant to fund a new EMT and paramedic program that will be offered at all three of their campuses.

This money will be used to pay for instructor salaries, equipment, and supplies.

West Virginia Northern Vice President of Economic and Workforce Development Dr. Phil Klein said it only lasts 14 months for two nights each week.

He said the program was designed to be able to fit into an otherwise busy schedule.

“I think offering a program like this in a flexible format will allow first responders who are working shifts to be able attend this type of program. But it’ll also increase the number of EMT’s and paramedics in the community as well as add continuing education opportunities for folks that are already employed, and I think that’s really what’s needed in this region.” Dr. Phil Klein – WVNCC Vice President of Economic and Workforce Development

The training program will be offered in person and online to keep it as accessible as possible.