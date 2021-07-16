West Virginia politician leaving Democratic party over ‘racism’

(WTRF)- Paula Swearengin, who ran as a Democratic nominee for Senate in West Virginia’s 2020 election, stated on Twitter that she will no longer be a member of the Democratic party

Swearengin said ‘I am leaving @wvdemocrats! I can’t support racism or them ignoring Appalachian children dying & suffering. The @DNC has ignored it too. I won’t! I’ll be announcing my next steps soon. Our systems are broken. We can’t rebuild a two-party system with division & hate.’

Swearengin also ost the 2018 Democratic primary for U.S. Senate to incumbent Joe Manchin.