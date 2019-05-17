West Virginia ranked the most-dangerous state for Memorial Day travel

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – With Memorial Day weekend approaching, ASecureLife did a report on which states were the safest and most dangerous for people traveling out of town. Based on the data collected, West Virginia was ranked as the number one most-dangerous state for Memorial Day travel in 2019.

According to the report, West Virginia accounted for 24 fatal accidents on Memorial Day between 2013 and 2017. It has the highest rate of fatal accidents, with 1.3 per 100,000 population.

ASecureLife collected data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and calculated the likelihood of a car accident per 100,000 people by state.

Safe driving tips for Memorial Day weekend: