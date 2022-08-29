WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Annie E. Casey Foundation released it’s 2021 national ranking in categories such as economic well-being, education, health, and community in each state.

Recent data from Kids Count was released and out of all fifty states, West Virginia ranked 44th overall, and 46th for children’s economic well-being.

This data is measured by parents’ income, the number of teenagers in school with jobs, and other factors involving money in children’s lives.

Crittenton Services has several programs to assist families such as family counseling services, Trauma Informed Elementary Schools, and assistance with young women and mothers.

Jasmin Ilovar from Crittenton Services says that West Virginia usually ranks in the 40’s, but there are ways to help improve.

“Poverty is a systemic issue. It’s not just families not having enough money. It’s a variety of different issues and if we can go, for example, with our Wellspring Family Services – If we can go into a house and not just provide counseling services, but if we are able to provide food services, provide a holistic approach, I think that would be very beneficial.” Jasmin Ilovar, Director of Marketing and Development, Crittenton Services Inc.

She also says the Adverse Childhood Experience, or ACEs Program, provides more information on research that shows that just one positive adult can dramatically improve a child’s outlook, thus, assisting in their future.

More information on Crittenton Services programs can be found at Crittenton Services (wvcca.org).