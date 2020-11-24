West Virginia Retailers Association applauds the Kroger Company and UFCW Local 400 on reaching an agreement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Retailers Association (WVRA) applauds the Kroger Company and UFCW Local 400 on reaching an agreement that will benefit more than 4,200 frontline grocery workers in Kroger’s 40 stores across the state. The labor agreement, which includes more than $20 million in pay increases and improvements to the company’s healthcare coverage, is a win-win for West Virginia’s workers and economy.

“Today’s agreement between Kroger and Local 400 is a win for West Virginia’s frontline essential workers and their families,” said Bridget Lambert, President of the West Virginia Retailers Association. “Under the new agreement, all 4,200-plus Kroger employees in West Virginia will receive an increase in wages; continue to receive first-class healthcare benefits, and additional career growth opportunities.”

The deal boasts the largest wage investment in Kroger’s West Virginia nearly century-long history – $20 million – and despite rising health care costs, associates will not see an increase in their contribution costs until 2022, when only modest increases will be assessed to ensure Kroger can continue providing best-in-class coverage for its associates.

The West Virginia Retailers Association was founded in 1942 and represents members statewide ranging from small, family owned retail stores to large national chains. WVRA serves as the voice of the many retailers that constitute its membership including grocery, jewelry, pharmacy, convenience, spirits, shoe, furniture, home building, specialty and many businesses directly related with the operation of the retail industry.