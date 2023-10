CHARLESTON, W.Va. –

Saturday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the following statement on the Hamas attack on Israel:

“The attack we saw on Israel is an appalling act of violence at the hands of a terrorist organization. My commitment and America’s commitment to Israel remains steadfast as they confront this continued terror. Gayle and I will continue to pray for those suffering as a result of this horrific violence.”