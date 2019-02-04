West Virginia: Senate Bill 451 sparks controversy over charter school funding

An education reform bill is shaking things up in Charleston and in schools across the Mountain State.

A third reading of Senate Bill 451 is slated to happen on Monday to advance the bill to the full Senate. The bill would increase pay by 5 percent for teachers but according to education officials the bill could also open the door for funding of charter schools.

There have been several amendments offered to fix the bill, and as one member of the American Federation of Teachers told 7News there were very few changes made.

"The only thing they changed was something which was horrendous which was actually going to increase the class sizes from I believe about 25 or 28 to 31. 31 second graders, you're on quite a mission from God right there," said Josh Gary, the president of Marshall County AFT.

"We also know that in this bill in West Virginia, these charters will not have to provide transportation or food, breakfast or lunch and so that right there is exclusionary," said Jenny Craig, the president of OCEA.

David Haney, Executive Director, Education Association said groups have reached out to leadership seeking authorization for statewide action. School personnel from districts across the state will meet for a discussion about their next moves pending Monday's results according to Gary.