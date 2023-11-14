WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — A program that could help control the population of dogs and cats in specific areas is now in the hands of Brooke County Commissioners.

Brooke County animal advocate Steve Tennant proposed a program that could help many animal owners and shelters in the county.

The West Virginia Spay and Neuter Assistance Program is a legislatively created program through the state’s Department of Agriculture.

Tennant says it is fully funded by the pet food industry and the surcharge on the products that are sold in the state.

The county would simply apply for the program, and no tax dollars or other money would be necessary to fund it.

Having several free-roaming cats and dogs in the county, animals brought into shelters would be able to be spayed and neutered and put up for adoption rather than being euthanized.

”Typically it’s just a low cost spay neuter program that would be available to animal owners here in the county. And then also those people who are taking care of community cats and that sort of thing, they also would qualify.” Steve Tennant – Brooke County Animal Advocate

If the Commission moves forward and applies for the program and is approved, the program would be limited to Brooke County residents.

The commission and the county would also be the ones to determine how the program is set up and who is eligible to apply.