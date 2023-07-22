MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — When we think of today’s youth, we think of TikTok and Fortnite.

But two kids out of Shadyside are proving themselves not only young entrepreneurs but philanthropists as well.

For the second year in a row, Mackenzie Husek and Garett Cerklefskie braved the summer heat and set up their lemonade stand to raise some money.

The money, however, is not for themselves. These two youngsters, in one day, raised $1050, that they are donating to the Marshall County Animal Shelter.

They presented the shelter with a check this afternoon.

Garett, Mackenzie, and Abby Bateman, Shelter Director

Donation Receipt

Garett and Mackenzie

Garett

Mackenzie

The two said they were inspired to give back to the shelter because that is where they adopted two of their beloved pets.