West Virginia will stop all pandemic unemployment assistance TONIGHT!

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Just one minute before midnight tonight, at 11:59 p.m., West Virginia will end its participation in all federally-funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs.
***West Virginia To Stop Additional $300 Coronavirus Pandemic Unemployment Assistance***
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced during his Friday coronavirus briefing that West Virginia will stop the $300 pandemic unemployment assistance and related programs.
Gov. Justice also said the benefits for self-employment will end on June 19 as well.
***Registration for W.Va. vaccine incentives including $100 savings bonds and gift cards ends Sunday***
According to WorkForce WV, federal pandemic unemployment programs set to end on June 19 include the following:
- Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides for an additional $300 weekly payment to recipients of unemployment compensation
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits for those who would not usually qualify, such as the self-employed, gig workers and part-time workers
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides for an extension of benefits once regular benefits have been exhausted
- Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), which provides an additional $100 benefit to certain people with mixed earnings
Any weeks filed before June 19 that are eligible under federal program requirements will continue to be processed, says WorkForce WV.
***NO MORE MASKS: West Virginia lifts mask mandate if you are fully vaccinated***
For more information, to report fraud, schedule a call with a WorkForce representative or access the online claimant system visit www.workforcewv.org.
Gov. Justice said the state is working on a ‘bonus’ to get West Virginia residents back to work.
‘We’re looking at a $500 type signing bonus and if it equaled by a business that you would go to work for that is willing to put up the same dollars, that employee could get $1000 if that employee could stay on the job for 90 days, said Gov. Justice.
Gov. Justice said if you currently have a job this would not apply to you, but he is still working out details.