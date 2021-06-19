West Virginia will stop all pandemic unemployment assistance TONIGHT!

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Just one minute before midnight tonight, at 11:59 p.m., West Virginia will end its participation in all federally-funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs.

***West Virginia To Stop Additional $300 Coronavirus Pandemic Unemployment Assistance***

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced during his Friday coronavirus briefing that West Virginia will stop the $300 pandemic unemployment assistance and related programs.

Gov. Justice also said the benefits for self-employment will end on June 19 as well.

According to WorkForce WV, federal pandemic unemployment programs set to end on June 19 include the following:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) , which provides for an additional $300 weekly payment to recipients of unemployment compensation

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) , which provides benefits for those who would not usually qualify, such as the self-employed, gig workers and part-time workers

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) , which provides for an extension of benefits once regular benefits have been exhausted

Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), which provides an additional $100 benefit to certain people with mixed earnings

Any weeks filed before June 19 that are eligible under federal program requirements will continue to be processed, says WorkForce WV.

For more information, to report fraud, schedule a call with a WorkForce representative or access the online claimant system visit www.workforcewv.org.

Gov. Justice said the state is working on a ‘bonus’ to get West Virginia residents back to work.

‘We’re looking at a $500 type signing bonus and if it equaled by a business that you would go to work for that is willing to put up the same dollars, that employee could get $1000 if that employee could stay on the job for 90 days, said Gov. Justice.

Gov. Justice said if you currently have a job this would not apply to you, but he is still working out details.