CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A South Charleston woman was arrested Tuesday by Capitol Police in the gallery of the state legislature for allegedly disrupting the legislative session as lawmakers debated the state’s near-total abortion ban, say reports.

Rose Winland, 52, was charged with misdemeanor willful disruption of government process and disorderly conduct, according to authorities.

Winland allegedly caused a prolonged disruption in the House of Delegates’ center gallery where she was allegedly screaming and became aggressive.

Capitol Police tried to remove Winland from the gallery but she reportedly grabbed a handrail and put her legs through the rail to obstruct their efforts. An officer ultimately grabbed Winland’s arm and escorted her from the gallery.

Winland was released on a personal recognizance bond following her arrest.

Winland’s outburst occurred at approximately the same time that a protestor interrupted a floor speech by Del. Margitta Mazzocchi (R – Logan).

Staff members cleared the galleries at the direction of House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay who had called for the galleries to come to order.

Legislators were finally able to continue their debate and the House voted 78-17 to approve a near-total ban on abortion. The West Virginia Senate had already passed the bill earlier Tuesday.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice signed the abortion bill on Friday. The bill essentially bans abortion with limited exceptions such as non-viable fetuses, fetal anomalies and medical emergencies.